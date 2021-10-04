SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in The Grove Saturday night.
Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Manchester near Boyle just before 11:00 p.m. A car, driven by 31-year-old Ryan Stupka, drove through barricades and hit a 29-year-old woman, who was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. Stupka was arrested and was issued a summons for driving under the influence.
The accident happened while GroveFest was taking place. Accident reconstruction crews were called to the scene.
The woman remains in critical but stable condition.
