SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken into custody after an overnight police chase in the Metro East.
Police were pursuing a black SUV in Sauget before 2 a.m. Monday on Rte. 3 near the Yellow Brick Road. The SUV crashed into a black car that was attempting to make a turn. After crashing, a man tried to run away but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
No one was injured.
