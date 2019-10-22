ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was arrested after an officer was reportedly hit with a car Monday night in south St. Louis.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, officers received a call for shots fired on Chippewa near Michigan around 7:15 p.m. As two officers approached a parked car in an alley, the vehicle drove off, hitting a female officer in the leg.
The officer was not seriously injured.
The driver was arrested a short time later.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.