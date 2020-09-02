JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A police pursuit ended near the intersection of Route 141 and Route 21 after a man allegedly rammed an Arnold police vehicle, Missouri Highway Patrol told News 4.
Highway patrols said it's unknown if the ramming of the police car was intentional but the driver did take off from the scene. The driver ran a red light along 141 and crashed into several cars.
Law enforcement said there were some injuries but couldn't give specifics.
