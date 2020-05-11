ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A driver who was allegedly racing another car crashed into a semi on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a driver was allegedly racing another driver when they lost control and smashed into a semi in the westbound lanes of I-270 near Bellefontaine Road.
Officials said the driver and possibly the passengers of the car that wrecked into the semi had left the vehicle behind and ran from the area on foot. The other vehicle involved in the race did not stop and the driver kept driving.
No other information was released.
