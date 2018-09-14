LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The driver of a mini-van was airlifted to the hospital after a head-on crash involving a school bus in Lake Saint Louis Friday morning.
The crash occurred on Prospect Road and Highway 40 around 7:45 a.m.
According to Lake Saint Louis police, a Wentzville school bus was involved in a head-on crash with a van.
The driver of the bus and two students were the only ones on board at the time. The bus driver suffered a minor whiplash injury. The students were not injured.
The driver of the passenger van reportedly suffered more serious injuries and was trapped inside the vehicle. After being freed, the driver was airlifted to the hospital. St. Charles County officials say it took EMS to extricate her from her vehicle.
A Wentzville school bus was involved in a head-on crash in Lake Saint Louis Friday.
