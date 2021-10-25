ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An arrest has been made in connection with an incident in which a driver allegedly rammed a horse-drawn carriage multiple times in downtown St. Louis over the weekend.
Juan Tzoy, 37, was arrested shortly after the incident Saturday night. Police tell News 4 that Tzoy was driving a white pickup truck near 9th and Olive when he rear-ended a carriage several times and struck the horse. He fled the scene but was later arrested near the intersection of 11th and Locust, police say.
Officers are asking prosecutors to charge Tzoy with three counts of second-degree assault and one count of animal abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.