Juan Tzoy mugshot
SLMPD

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An arrest has been made in connection with an incident in which a driver allegedly rammed a horse-drawn carriage multiple times in downtown St. Louis over the weekend.

Juan Tzoy, 37, was arrested shortly after the incident Saturday night. Police tell News  4 that Tzoy was driving a white pickup truck near 9th and Olive when he rear-ended a carriage several times and struck the horse. He fled the scene but was later arrested near the intersection of 11th and Locust, police say.

Officers are asking prosecutors to charge Tzoy with three counts of second-degree assault and one count of animal abuse.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.