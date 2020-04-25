FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you're in the need of food during these tough times, a St. Louis County church has you covered.
Life Church in Fenton will hold a food bank Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church, who has partnered with St. Louis Area Food Bank, is located on Larkin Williams Road just south of Interstate 44.
The drive-thru distribution is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.