FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you're in the need of food during these tough times, a St. Louis County church has you covered.

Life Church in Fenton will hold a food bank Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church, who has partnered with St. Louis Area Food Bank, is located on Larkin Williams Road just south of Interstate 44.

The drive-thru distribution is open to the public. 

