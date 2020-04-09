Starting Thursday, a mobile food market is available in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you or your family needs some help getting food, Connections to Success is holding a drive-thru food market Thursday in conjunction with the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

The market will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at 3000 Little Hills Expressway, Suite 101 in St. Charles.

Food will be available for at least the first 100 families, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The market is drive-thru so there is no need to get out of your car.

Food banks struggle as demand explodes thanks to coronavirus layoffs

To safely accommodate the increased demand in the era of social distancing, food banks have been setting up drive-through locations, where staff and volunteers can just drop a box of groceries in someone's trunk or back seat.

Connections to Success will hold another mobile market at its East St. Louis location on April 29. The time is yet to be determined.

You can find out mobile food pantries through the St. Louis Area Food Bank here.

