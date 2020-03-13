ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mercy will open a drive-thru testing site Saturday. Here’s what you need to know and do before visiting the test site.
Mercy said the test collection site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath.
Before getting a test, you need to call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500.
“We will only provide screening for those who meet these requirements because testing prior to the appearance of symptoms can result in a false negative,” Dr. Keith Starke said. “It’s critical for our communities that we screen those with the highest risk.”
The drive-through location will be at the Mercy Virtual Care Center at 15740 S Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield.
“This drive-through testing site will prevent unnecessary exposure to our patients and caregivers in our hospitals and clinics,” Donn Sorensen, with Mercy, said.
After you call the clinical line to be screened, if appropriate, you will need to go to the test site. From there, Mercy will collect a sample and send it to either the state health department or CDC. Results could take several days.
There will be a cost to the test, and it’s unknown if insurance or government will cover any of the cost.
According to Mercy, 80% of patients who will develop coronavirus will only become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly.
You can protect yourself from COVID-19 but practicing good hygiene by washing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and stay home when you’re feeling sick.
