HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Rejoice, music and movie lovers! A drive-in concert and movie venue will open Memorial Day weekend for 11 nights.
Officials with POWERplex said the former St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood will host some of St. Louis' top bands on the stage and you will be able to listen to them safely from a private pod around your car.
Officials said people can bring their own coolers and each car gets a 10' by 15' picnic area. Audio will be broadcast to a radio signal.
Space is available for up to 450 cars. The venue opens at 5:30 p.m. and concerts begin at 7 p.m. while movies begin at 8:45 p.m.
General admission parking passes each night are $40 per car in advance or $50 at the gate. There's a limit of six people per car.
The two front rows are $60 per car in advance or $70 at the gate. Click here for more information and to get your tickets.
Here's the lineup officials shared:
Thursday, May 21: The concert series kicks off with Exit 180, rocking 70s, 80s, and 90s country and rock hits, followed by Raiders of the Lost Ark on the big screens. Tickets are half price on opening night.
Friday, May 22: Fans of Tom Petty and Johnny Cash will love the music of Petty Cash Junction and the movie, Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
.
Saturday, May 23: Klose Encounters will open for Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys, followed by the cult classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off on the big screens.
Sunday, May 24: Dance Floor Riot will get things rockin' with the movie Purple Rain to follow.
Tuesday, May 26: FAMILY NIGHT Band TBD, followed by Pixar/Disney’s Onward.
Wednesday, May 27: FAMILY NIGHT. The teenage boy band, Scamps. Movie: Pitch Perfect.
Thursday, May 28: FAMILY NIGHT. Another great group of young rockers, Mint Queso. Movie: Space Jam.
Saturday, May 30: It's '70s supergroup SuperJam with the movie Dazed and Confused.
Friday, June 5: One of St. Louis' favorite dance bands, Trixie Delight, followed by the movie Dirty Dancing.
Saturday, June 6: The hottest blues rock band in America, Jeremiah Johnson with Chrome and Steele featuring Steve Scorfina of REO Speedwagon and Pavlov’s Dog. There is no movie on this major concert night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.