ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are cracking down on drivers getting behind the wheel while high this weekend.
MoDOT is launching its campaign “Drive high, get a DUI” for April 20, or 4/20 by cannabis enthusiasts.
All weekend, law enforcement and drug recognition experts will be on lookout for what they say is a growing problem in Missouri. In 2018, 78 people were killed and 142 seriously injured in crashes involving a drug-impaired driver.
Police say while medical marijuana is legal in many states, it’s still illegal to drive under the influence of it in all states.
