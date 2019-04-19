ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Law enforcement in Missouri will crackdown on drugged driving offenses this weekend.
Officers will be out in full force Friday and Saturday looking for impaired drivers as part of the state's first 420 drugged-driving enforcement campaign.
“Driving drug-impaired or riding with someone who is drug-impaired is not worth the risk,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer. “Not only do you risk killing yourself or someone else, but the trauma and financial costs of a crash or an arrest for driving while substance-impaired can be significant. The consequences are serious and real.”
While Missouri legalized medical marijuana last November, applications for qualifying patient cards aren’t taking place until July 4. In addition, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
