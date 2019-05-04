ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A multi-state enforcement operation over a two-day period called “Drive high? Get a DUI” resulted in more than 700 arrests, according to police.
The operation was in effect from April 19 to April 20, also known as “4/20” to cannabis enthusiasts. The goal was to crack down on motorists who were driving while drug impaired, police said.
Law enforcement agencies from Arizona, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska all participated in the operation, resulting in 737 arrests. Of these arrests, 265 were in Missouri. In Arizona, only 75 were arrested, while Kansa saw 148 arrested, Iowa saw 136 arrested and Nebraska saw 113.
Law enforcement officials said the effort was to “deter drug-impaired driving of all kinds. And that driving while high is dangerous because “THC impairs judgement, reaction time and makes it harder for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.”
