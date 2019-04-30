NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said two teenage girls were shot in the Ville neighborhood of North City Monday.
Police were called to the 4200 block of Cottage around 5:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 15 and 16 year old with gunshot wounds to the legs.
The girls were taken to the hospital, where they were listed as stable, police said.
According to police, the teens were walking with another girl, age 13, on Billups approaching St. Ferdinand when an unknown woman in a red sedan drove by and fired shots towards them.
The investigation is ongoing.
