ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pop the bubbly cause the St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup Champions!
Mano's Wine has partnered with the Blues for a limited edition Stanley Cup Championship collection wine.
The collection is sold at various St. Louis stores, including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Randalls, Total Wine, Lukas Liquors and more.
The hand-painted bottles of 'Championship Reserve' is a limited edition Central Coast Cabernet Sauvignon and Monterey Merlot blend.
The 'Championship Bubbly' is a dry, sparkling wine in an one-of-kind metallic bottle.
Mano's Wine, based in Kansas City, blends, ages, finishes and handcrafts each bottle, so they can select the highest quality wines year after year.
For more information on the limited edition wine, visit here.
