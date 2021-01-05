(KMOV.com) — It wasn't even noon, but Mizzou football fans had to 'Drink Up' when they saw the latest move by Tigers first-year head coach in the college recruiting landscape on Tuesday.
Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz landed a commitment from former Trinity High School standout Mookie Cooper, the wide receiver announced via his Twitter account Tuesday.
Ready for this next journey... #MIZ pic.twitter.com/sbTAORqOoV— BIGMOOK (@mcgetbusy1) January 5, 2021
Cooper redshirted this season as a freshman at Ohio State before entering the transfer portal last month. Coming out of high school, Cooper ranked as a four-star recruit and a consensus top 100 prospect. He played his prep football at Trinity before transferring to Pattonville his senior year, but sat out that season due to an eligibility issue.
Cooper will have four years of collegiate eligibility remaining when he arrives to the University of Missouri. A dynamic slot receiver, Cooper possesses the ability to make an immediate impact for the Tigers for the 2021 season.
