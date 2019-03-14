ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Well it's not exactly a trip to space but you could get paid to do a little globetrotting.
The travel company BusAbout is looking for six adventure-seeking people to take part in "The Great Travel Experiment" for about 11 weeks. The travelers will get paid to venture across the United States, Europe, and Asia to share each experience through the company's social media accounts.
BusAbout's Instagram followers will decide the experiences that the travelers will enjoy--- from tasting the best BBQ in Nashville to sky-dive the Swiss Alps.
The lucky candidates will be positioned as Instagram content creators and videographers. Each creator and videographer will be paired to document their trips.
