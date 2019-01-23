ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Looking for a job you can relish? Oscar Mayer is looking for Hotdoggers!

Hotdoggers

The company is taking applications for people to drive the Wienermobile.  The job only lasts a year, starting in June, and the selected employees will drive coast-to-coast for events.

Those interested have until Jan. 31 to apply.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.