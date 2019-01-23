ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Looking for a job you can relish? Oscar Mayer is looking for Hotdoggers!
The company is taking applications for people to drive the Wienermobile. The job only lasts a year, starting in June, and the selected employees will drive coast-to-coast for events.
Those interested have until Jan. 31 to apply.
Click here for more details.
