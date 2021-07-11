BIRMINGHAM, Al. (CNN/ WBMA) -- Wearing a wedding dress has been the dream of a lifetime for Martha Tucker of Birmingham, Alabama. And at 94-years-old, she finally got the chance.
Tucker got married in 1952 when her late husband said he would take her to the movies, but instead, they ended up eloping.
She never had a traditional wedding until last weekend, thanks to her granddaughter. It stemmed from a comment about what Tucker never got to do. The 94-year-old was watching her favorite movie, Coming to America, and made a comment about the extravagant wedding scene and the iconic dresses Princess Imani Izzi wore.
"[She said] I've always wanted to try on a wedding dress. I never got a chance to try on a dress, and i was like, that's something easy, I can make that happen," Tucker's granddaughter Angela Strozier said.
Strozier added that her " grandmother has sacrificed so much for us so to be able to turn around and grant her a want that that was just priceless for me."
Tucker has dedicated more than 50 years of her life as a poll worker to making sure Black votes were counted. Reflecting on the day she said 'I do' to her late husband, she said she was nonetheless surprised.
"I haven't gone to see that movie as of today," Tucker joked. However, slipping on a white lace dress, she said it was a dream come true.
"I looked in the mirror at myself, wanted to know 'who is that?'," she said. "I was very excited. I felt great. I told you it felt just like I was getting married."
She also had brunch, her makeup done and a reception at Applebee’s to complete her special day. Tucker has a couple more items on her wish list making trips to Jerusalem and Hawaii.
