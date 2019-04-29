ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - There was drama at a hearing between a special prosecutor and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office (CAO) Monday.
The hearing was in connection with a special prosecutor’s investigation into the Circuit Attorney as to whether a private investigator hired by her office lied under oath. That investigator was hired to help with a probe into former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
Gerard Carmody, the appointed special prosecutor, says they have tried over and over to execute a search warrant with the Circuit Attorney since February and have not been successful. He says an hour before they agreed to hand over documents and emails, the CAO went back on its word, filed a motion to quash, and wouldn’t give it up.
READ: Judge slams Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for 'standing in the way of a grand jury investigation' [UPDATE]
Gardner’s office has been challenging the validity of a search warrant into files from her office.
Camody says information off a server is “critical” to the investigation and added “we owe it to the grand jury to get them the evidence they want to see.”
At one point, Kobie Flowers with the Circuit Attorney’s Office turned to Carmody and asked “why are you talking to me?!”
The Circuit Attorney’s Office says Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is “anxious to follow the law,” adding the office has done nothing but try to follow the law. The CAO also says it shouldn’t be punished for trying to follow the constitution.
The special prosecutor says he is just trying to do the job he was asked to do and didn’t think he would get this much resistance in the “pursuit of justice.”
The judge denied a motion from Gardner’s office to release witness testimony. Flowers said the CAO wanted to know what questions the special prosecutor asked the witnesses.
The next hearing is scheduled for May 16 at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.