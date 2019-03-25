ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was struck and killed in north St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the man was struck walking near the corner of N. Grand Blvd. and Kossuth Ave. shortly after 4:30 p.m. when a speeding 32-year-old driver lost control of his 2012 BMW 650I. The victim, later identified as 64-yer-old James Winston, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The vehicle also struck three parked vehicle and a nearby light pole on a parking lot at that corner. Police said the suspect then exited his vehicle and fled the scene in a second vehicle.
Police located the second suspect vehicle and the subject was taken into custody without incident, according to officials.
Alderman Brandon Bosley and other witnesses said the incident was caused after a drag race on Grand Blvd.
Bosley told News 4 it's an issue that drivers are treating the city like a highway and he believes there needs to be consequences.
"Think about the man's life, think about the individuals who will grieve him and had plans with him tonight," Bosley said. "Whatever the plan is, that's gone. You can't say nothing more than I wanted to have a race."
No additional information has been released.
