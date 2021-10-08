EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- DraftKings at Casino Queen is hoping to fill over 100 full and part-time positions at a job fair Tuesday.
The job fair will be held in the Imperial Hall Ballroom at 200 South Front Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open positions include cooks, kitchen porters, bussers, servers, hosts and cashiers.
Applicants can also be submitted by clicking here.
