EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East casino gave back to its local Girl Scouts Tuesday.
DraftKings at Casino Queen purchased 3,000 Girl Scout cookies from the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. That’s a total of a total sum of $15,000 that will benefit Girl Scout Outreach Programs serving girls from kindergarten to 8th grade in Metro East school districts.
"As a girl scout when I was younger, I really recognized the need of what Girl Scouts does for the community. They create good leadership skills and good life skills that today I still use, so we're excited to provide this money to them,” said Amanda Hass with DraftKings at Casino Queen.
A total of 13 local schools take part in the Girl Scout Outreach Program.
