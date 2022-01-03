Dr. Sam Page: St. Louis County averages at least 1,500 COVID cases daily

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- County Executive Dr. Sam Page held a media briefing Monday morning to give the first coronavirus update of the new year.
Dr. Page started off by saying it would be difficult to answer when things would get back to normal. "Cases are at levels we have not seen since the beginning of the pandemic," said Page. The average cases a day are more than 1,500.
With the expiration of Missouri's emergency order, he is taking more steps to protect residents. "We've appealed the dangerous Cole County ruling," Page said. He also supports a mask mandate that will be proposed at Tuesday night's council meeting.
As schools are reopening and students are heading back to class, masks are becoming a requirement and some universities are going virtual. "Let's be clear masks aren't restrictions, they're the path forward," Page said. He also said they are not recommending that schools close or go virtual.
Case rates are the worse they've ever been and hospital admissions are the highest they've ever been. When asked where we are in the pandemic, Page responded by saying he doesn't see this getting better in the next week or two. We have a problem.
No further restrictions are being considered at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.