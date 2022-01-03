You are the owner of this article.
Dr. Sam Page: St. Louis County averages at least 1,500 COVID cases daily

SAM PAGE 07282021

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page addresses the mask mandate he put into place, that was rejected by the St. Louis County Council, during his weekly press conference in Clayton, Missouri on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. In an effort to stop the new delta variant, an indoor mask mandate went into effect on July 26, 2021 requiring all county and city residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks inside public locations and transportation. 

 Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- County Executive Dr. Sam Page held a media briefing Monday morning to give the first coronavirus update of the new year.

Dr. Page started off by saying it would be difficult to answer when things would get back to normal. "Cases are at levels we have not seen since the beginning of the pandemic," said Page. The average cases a day are more than 1,500. 

With the expiration of Missouri's emergency order, he is taking more steps to protect residents. "We've appealed the dangerous Cole County ruling," Page said. He also supports a mask mandate that will be proposed at Tuesday night's council meeting. 

As schools are reopening and students are heading back to class, masks are becoming a requirement and some universities are going virtual. "Let's be clear masks aren't restrictions, they're the path forward," Page said. He also said they are not recommending that schools close or go virtual. 

Case rates are the worse they've ever been and hospital admissions are the highest they've ever been. When asked where we are in the pandemic, Page responded by saying he doesn't see this getting better in the next week or two. We have a problem. 

No further restrictions are being considered at the time.

