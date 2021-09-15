Action has been taken against the head of the St. Louis County Health Department after he made an inappropriate gesture toward a County Council crowd back in July.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Action has been taken against the head of the St. Louis County Health Department after he made an inappropriate gesture toward a County Council crowd back in July.

A statement from a security officer and surveillance video raises questions surrounding claims from St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan that he was physically pushed and had racial slurs shouted at him during a contentious county council meeting last week.

During Tuesday’s County Council meeting, County Executive Dr. Sam Page revealed Dr. Faisal Khan was verbally reprimanded after losing his cool and flipping off several people during a heated meeting over reinstating the mask mandate.

“It is well established that Dr. Khan was treated poorly and felt unsafe,” Page said. “I did verbally reprimand Dr. Khan for the gesture he used out of fear and frustration.”

Surveillance video obtained by News 4 shows him lifting his arm and giving the middle finger.

"Regrettably, I let my composure slip momentarily as somebody got in my face and yelled something, and I flipped them the finger, so to speak," Khan said in August. "I was jostled, I was heckled, I was taunted. I had racist abuses directed at me and I do not care to repeat them."

News 4 does not have clear video of Dr. Khan leaving the council chambers, during which he said in a letter he was shoulder bumped and pushed. Video from the lobby shows the moments afterwards, but there is no audio. In a letter, Khan claims outside the chambers, he was surrounded by an angry mob in close quarters and was called explicit racial slurs.

Councilman Tim Fitch pressed Page on Khan's statement made in a letter sent to the council, apologizing for his actions. However, the county executive declined to address the concerns citing it was a personal matter.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.