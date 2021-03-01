ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The head of St. Louis' pandemic task force said it is unclear when the region's major hospitals will receive initial doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The single-dose shot began shipping nationwide on Monday and Missouri officials expect vaccinations to begin as early as Wednesday. However, when the the third COVID-19 vaccine arrives at the region's healthcare systems is unknown.

"Right now, all of the vaccine coming to the hospitals here is Pfizer," said Dr. Garza. "From what I understand, there has been some (J&J) that's been delivered to local health departments," he said.

Governor Mike Parson said around 50,000 doses would arrive in Missouri this week and as production increases, so will supply.

Dr. Garza also said he is unsure how the state will decide to allocate the third vaccine, but because it is a single dose, it is logistically easier to administer and he believes there are certain populations to target.

"It would be much easier to use in those hard to reach populations like homeless people, people with transportation issues, homebound people and things like that," he said. "I think that's the population we need to focus on with this type of vaccine."

The arrival of a third vaccine comes as a new tier of people will become eligible in Missouri beginning March 15.

Phase 1B Tier 3 includes several critical infrastructure groups, including teachers and grocery store workers.

Dr. Garza said as of this point, he estimates the 40 to 50 percent of people in Phase 1B Tier 2 have been vaccinated. It includes people over the age of 65 and people with certain pre-existing medical conditions.

"There's multiple ways we know people are getting vaccinated, it's getting closer every day," he said. "If I had to ballpark it, maybe 40 to 50 percent through that 1B population but it's tough to know, because of all those different avenues people are using to get vaccine."

Dr. Garza said anyone in Phase 1B Tier 2 who wants a vaccine but is still waiting, will be prioritized within healthcare systems in the region administering the vaccine.

"Nothing against tier 3, it's not that they aren't deserving of vaccine, but that population is not at a higher risk," he said. "So if we're wanting to prevent people from having serious illness, ending up in the hospital and potentially dying, then ethically that's the population we have to be concentrating on before we can move on to those lower risk populations."

Dr. Garza said hospital systems will be prioritizing people based on their age when they pre-registered for the vaccine, with older individuals gaining access to appointments first.