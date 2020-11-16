ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Regional Pandemic Task Force said he participated in the Moderna vaccine trial, which showed promising results in early testing, and had mild side effects.
Garza announced he enrolled is Saint Louis University's trial - which was part of the larger effort to enroll 30,000 participants nationally.
Garza said he had mild side effects after receiving the vaccine.
"I will tell you personally I had side effects of a low grade fever and fatigue and just generally did not feel well for about a day," Garza said Monday. "After a day, I was back to normal. So I'm assuming I got vaccine, and I'm assuming this wasn't a reaction to a placebo."
SLU announced they were part of the Moderna Phase 3 trial in August. At the time, Garza announced he would participate in it, but didn't know if he would have the vaccine or a placebo.
"I'm an advocate for vaccinations obviously. Vaccinations have to be based on the best science. So I felt like this is my small way of contributing to the science for a safe and effective vaccine," Garza said this summer.
Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from an ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own vaccine looked 90% effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.
Still, there is a long way to go, Garza warns.
"As I've told people it's a light at the end of the tunnel, but it is a very long tunnel. And we have to do everything that we can now to mitigate transmission of the virus, because we cannot build up immunity in the population fast enough to avert this disaster that's coming down the road."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.