ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Friday called on Governor Mike Parson and the state of Missouri to do more to combat the spread of COVID-19, calling for a statewide mask mandate and a safer-at-home policy.
It was Garza's most direct public plea to the governor to implement stricter policies to stop the spread. Garza called the virus' spread "incredible" and said if the current trends keep up, St. Louis hospitals will see double the amount of patients in just two weeks.
"At that point we would not have the capacity we need to sufficiently care for our patients - not just COVID patients - but all patients," Garza said. "The best time to act was really yesterday. But a good time to act is now."
St. Louis hospitalization levels have steadily risen over the last few weeks.
As of Thursday, 681 people were in St. Louis area hospitals with confirmed COVID-19. Another 165 people in the hospital are suspected of having the virus, but test results are pending.
The 681 people in the hospital is the most since the virus outbreak began in March.
"These will be the most challenging months in the pandemic," Garza said. "The virus is spreading too quickly... make no mistake we are at war." The virus is winning, he said.
The task force called for a statewide mask mandate and safer at home orders.
"Healthcare systems across the state need Governor Parson and the state to take additional action to prevent unnecessary illnesses and deaths. We need the state to act if we want to keep the economy functioning and keep schools in person."
"There is no safe harbor," Garza said, when asked if there are some counties controlling the virus better than others. "Clearly when we look at the data, when you look at St. Louis City and St. Louis County their rise in cases has been lower than the surrounding community because of the mandatory mask order."
"I am not a dramatic guy, but this scares me," Garza said, closing his prepared remarks.
