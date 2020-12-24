Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, vaccinated frontline health care workers at SSM St. Mary's Hospital Thursday.

Dr. Garza has become one of the most familiar faces in the local fight against coronavirus.

He said it was important that he help vaccinate his fellow team members.

"These are people that are committed to the community to each other and to their patients. so, being here to help them with vaccination is just a small piece of what I can do to help," said Dr. Garza.

SSM has 6 vaccination sites in St. Louis, and they're vaccinating an average of 200 employees per site each day.

 

