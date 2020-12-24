ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, is vaccinating health care workers at SSM St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Garza has become one of the most familiar faces in the local fight against coronavirus.
He said it was important that he help vaccinate his fellow team members.
"These are people that are committed to the community to each other and to their patients. so, being here to help them with vaccination is just a small piece of what I can do to help," said Dr. Garza.
SSM has 6 vaccination sites in St. Louis, and they're vaccinating an average of 200 employees per site each day.
