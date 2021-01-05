ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the nation's leading voice on the COVID-19 pandemic, will give a lecture Thursday as part of the Washington University School of Medicine's Grand Rounds virtual program.
Fauci will speak at 8 a.m. on January 7, in a session titled "Insights into the COVID-19 Pandemic."
According to the school, the talk will be geared toward Washington University and BJC HealthCare employees, residents, fellows and students, but the general public also is welcome to view the presentation No registration is required.
The event can be viewed live on YouTube here, and a recording will be available for 24 hours on the Washington University Department of Medicine website.
