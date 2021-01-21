ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A day after ordering the closure of both Wheelhouse and Start Bar through all of 2021, St. Louis Director of Public Health Dr. Fredrick Echols has been summoned to Jefferson City.
[READ: City orders Wheelhouse, Start Bar to close until 2022 for public health violations]
Thursday, Missouri State Representative Nick Schroer sent a letter requesting Echols appear before the Special Committee on Small Business on Tuesday, January 26th.
Schroer, a Republican representing District 107, requested Echols share all documentation which led to his decision to order the closure through 2021, as well as what statistics relative to COVID-19 helped guide the decision.
"Moreover, I would like your official explanation of how the City of St. Louis plans to compensate for the loss of revenue from not only shutting these two businesses down for a year, but also the loss in earnings tax the City would have generated from employees within these businesses," the letter reads.
Schroer represents a district of about 35,000 people in St. Charles County.
Dr. Echols was not available for comment Thursday afternoon.
