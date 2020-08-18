ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will host coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx Tuesday.
Missouri is one of several states Dr. Birx is visiting as she has been urging states in the Midwest to do more to stop the spread of COVID-19.
[Krewson: These 4 St. Louis zip codes are seeing the fastest rise in COVID-19 cases]
Right now, Missouri is in the red zone for new coronavirus cases and there is no statewide mask mandate. The director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services has said statewide restrictions don’t make sense because the state is so diverse.
Gov. Parson issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state in early April, which ended at the beginning of May. Since then, there has been a wider spread of cases geographically and a rise in cases in some rural communities.
Dr. Birx has been in favor of a more aggressive approach, one she will likely push during the roundtable discussion with Gov. Parson. In visits to Kansas and Arkansas, Dr. Birx stressed the need to stay home and not gather with one another to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Monday afternoon, the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force was not planning to attend the meeting.
