ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dozens of vacant St. Louis police officer positions were eliminated under the Fiscal Year 22 budget.
Passed Thursday morning, the budget eliminated 98 vacant positions, leaving over 50 remaining vacancies. No current city police officers will lose their jobs.
For years, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been short officers and now a new administration could see those vacant positions cut for good.
“Budgets are moral documents, and previous budgets do not reflect either the shared values or the emerging needs of the most vulnerable St. Louisans. For many years the budget has not supported the needs of the people and that’s why we’re seeing record numbers of homicides and other acts of violence. What we’ve been doing doesn’t work. This revised budget will start St. Louis on a new path to tackling some of the root causes of crime,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones.
The $4 million reallocation will be distributed through four areas. The Affordable Housing Trust Fund will get $1.5 million, $1 million will go towards Victim Support services, the Department of Health & Human services will receive $1 million and $500,000 will go towards affirmative litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.