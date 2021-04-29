ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dozens of vacant St. Louis police officer positions were eliminated under the Fiscal Year 22 budget.

Passed Thursday morning, the budget eliminated 98 vacant positions, leaving over 50 remaining vacancies. No current city police officers will lose their jobs.

Long unfilled SLMPD positions could be cut from the city budget For years, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been short officers and now a new administration could see those vacant positions cut for good.

“Budgets are moral documents, and previous budgets do not reflect either the shared values or the emerging needs of the most vulnerable St. Louisans. For many years the budget has not supported the needs of the people and that’s why we’re seeing record numbers of homicides and other acts of violence. What we’ve been doing doesn’t work. This revised budget will start St. Louis on a new path to tackling some of the root causes of crime,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The $4 million reallocation will be distributed through four areas. The Affordable Housing Trust Fund will get $1.5 million, $1 million will go towards Victim Support services, the Department of Health & Human services will receive $1 million and $500,000 will go towards affirmative litigation.