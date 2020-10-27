ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – It’s a week before the election and dozens of local elected officials plan to cast their ballots.
More than 50 St. Louis city and county leaders will vote early Tuesday to bring awareness to the importance of early voting for the Nov. 3 election.
The push was organized by St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell along with St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones.
It is not an exaggeration to say that democracy is on the ballot in November,” said Bell, St. Louis "All St. Louis regional voters must decide what kind of country, what kind of state, and what kind of region we want to live in going forward and into the future. Tackling all those big questions starts with a small but significant act; casting a ballot."
Superintendents, aldermen, state representatives, mayors and more will be participating Tuesday.
