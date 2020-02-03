EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Homeowners who live in an East Alton neighborhood said they’re fed up with sewage backing up into their basements.
“It stinks, like 30 people have taken a poop in your basement,” Candance Candela said.
Candela said the backups are so frequent they’ve installed motion cameras in the basement to catch them.
At least half a dozen home owners told News 4 this is a common occurrence.
East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood said the city just approved around $10,000 to find the cause of this problem.
Leaders believe the sewage system could be getting increased water from residents who’re dumping water from sump pumps directly into the sewage system.
“With all that extra flow, and if there’s a problem with the line, we’re going to attack it two ways, we’re going to check the line to make sure there are not roots in it and we’re trying to deal with the infiltration problem to try to figure out why extra water is getting into the sanitary sewer, it shouldn’t happen,” said Silkwood.
Silkwood said once they begin the assessment they hope to find a solution to this problem.
He said it’s not legal for residents to pump water into the sewage line. He said they are also working to notify residents about this.
We’ll continue following this story to see what happens with the assessment.
