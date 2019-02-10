ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Major airliners have cancelled dozens of flights Sunday morning into and out of Lambert Airport.
Southwest employees told News 4's Venton Blandin that Southwest flights from Lambert International Airport won't resume until around 2:30 p.m.
Jeff Lea with Lambert Airport said there are at least 50 cancellations both departing and arriving. Many others have been delayed.
Check your flight status here.
News 4 will keep you updated on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.