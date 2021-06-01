RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com)- Dozens of packages were found in Randolph County on Memorial Day.
The sheriff’s office received a call Monday that about 41 packages were found on Diamond Cross Road between Ellis Grove and Chester. Deputies said the packages were supposed to be delivered by FedEx and they are working with the company to get the packages to their owners.
How the packages ended up on the side of road is currently unknown. This story will be updated as details are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.