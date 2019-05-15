ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hundreds of positions will be looking to get filed at a job fair on May 22.
Imo’s Pizza, Express Scripts, Panera Bread, Mercy and Clarkson Eyecare will be among the dozens of companies looking to hire at the JobNewsUSA event.
The job fair will be held at the Doubletree Hotel Westport at 1973 Craigshire from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click here for more information and to pre-register.
