ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday's water main break in downtown St. Louis left water up to the ceiling, dozens of cars submerged, and even more residents without power.
Early Tuesday, a water main broke on Lucas and Tucker, sending thousands of gallons of rushing water down Lucas' back alley, flooding apartment garages and basements.
"You can see what power water has. It got everywhere in the car. There's standing water still in the cup holders," Mike Booker explained.
Booker is a tenant at one of the Loft Apartments that had significant flooding in its underground garages. Bogan Lofts, McGowan Lofts, and Warehouse 7 Lofts all saw flooding in underground levels Tuesday.
On Wednesday, residents were finally able to get to their cars, at least 30 of which were totaled from the water line break.
"You could see cars were moved around in the garage. All this storage stuff has been completely thrown around," Booker explained.
McGowan and Warehouse 7 Lofts both had water nearly up to the ceilings of their parking garages. Both buildings also don't have power. News 4 talked with a spokesperson for Ameren Missouri Wednesday who said they're waiting on the city to inspect the damage and electrical wires before Ameren can do any work.
The power outage has forced dozens of residents to find other housing. Booker is now staying in a hotel.
"Honestly, I've heard best case scenario maybe a week, possibly 60 days," Booker said.
Ameren Missouri had no timeline for when McGowan or Warehouse 7 Lofts would have power again. The city also had no response for a timeline on power.
Booker was one of the more than 30 residents whose cars were totaled. All of them are now wondering who will pay for the damage.
According to a Missouri Statute called "Sovereign Immunity," the City of St. Louis is not responsible for any damages that happened Tuesday because of the water main break. You can view the entire statute here.
A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis' Water Department says he recommends residents who have damage deal with their insurance first. Then, the insurance company can file a claim with the city.
