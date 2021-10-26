ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An in-person hiring event will be held next week in Maryland Heights.
FedEx Ground, Patriot Group, Ameristar Casino Resort, St. Luke’s Hospital, Rockwood School District and Bon Appetit at Washington University will be among the dozens of companies looking to hire at the Nov. 4 JobNewsUSA job fair. The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event & Conference Center, which is at 2050 Dorsett Village.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here. In addition, applicants are advised to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.