ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dozens of companies will be looking to hire during an in-person job fair on July 15.
The JobNewsUSA fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights. At the event, job seekers will be able to meet face-to-face with recruiters and hiring managers.
Among the companies participating in the job fair are FedEx, Patriot Group, Six Flags St. Louis, Clarkson Eyecare, GM and Drury Hotels. Jobs are available throughout St. Louis, St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln Counties.
Parking and admission are free. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.