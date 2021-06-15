MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Over 30 companies will be ready to hire during a job fair Tuesday in Maryland Heights.
The Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce and the City of Maryland Heights will host the job fair at the Maryland Heights Community Center, located at 2300 McKelvey Road, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The free event is open to public.
Attendees should bring their resume and dress to impress. On-spot hiring opportunities will be available.
Below is a list of some of the participating companies:
- A Mother's Touch In-Home Health Care
- Always Green Recycling Inc.
- American National Insurance Company
- American Staffing, LLC
- Arizon Companies
- Balducci's Restaurant
- Bath and Kitchen Connection
- Birch Culinary
- Centene Community Ice Center
- Companion Baking
- Cupcake Fetish Cafe
- Doubletree Hotel St. Louis at Westport
- Drunken Fish
- Executive Financial Group
- FedEx Ground
- Fuzzy's Taco Shop
- Hampton Inn Westport
- Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham St. Louis Westport Plaza
- Hollywood Casino & Hotel
- Midas Hospitality dba Staybridge Suites Westport
- Missouri Better Living Services/Better Living Homes and Services
- O'Fallon Brewery
- Overhead Door Company of St. Louis
- Phoenix Home Care
- Republic Services
- Residence Inn & Suites
- Securitas Security Services
- Snelling Staffing
- Sonesta ES Suites St. Louis
- Springhill Suites by Marriott / Courtyard by Marriott
- STL Design and Build
- The Sheratons at Westport
