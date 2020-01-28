ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)—Dozens of companies will be looking to hire during a job fair at the end of January.
Clarkson Eyecare, Spectrum and Select Specialty Hospital will be among the 30 companies on hand during the Jan. 30 job fair at Orlando Gardens Conference and Events Center, located at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights.
The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking and admission are free.
Click here to register to attend or for more details.
