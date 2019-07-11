ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Walmart, Clarkson Eyecare, Mercy and St. Luke's Hospital and Northstar Insurance will be among the dozens of companies looking to hire during a job fair on July 17.
The job fair will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Westport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the jobs, the fair will also have free resume review.
Parking and admission are free. Applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.
Click here for more information or to register online.
