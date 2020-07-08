ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dozens of companies will be looking to hire during a job fair Thursday, July 9.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., several businesses will be looking for new recruits at a JobNewsUSA.com hiring event. The event will take place at the Orlando Gardens Conference and Events Center at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
Parking and admission to the job fair are free. Job seekers must wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines and register for a specific time slot to attend.
Click here to pre-register or for more information.
