Dozens of companies looking to fill open positions at job fair next week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dozens of employers will be looking to hire at a job fair next week.
Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx Ground, Bi-State Development, McKesson and Sam’s Club will be among the companies looking to fill open positions at the Jan. 27 event. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event & Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights.
Click here for more information or to pre-register.
