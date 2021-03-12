ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Those looking for a vaccine and willing to drive for it can make an appointment for a vaccination event in Warrensburg, Missouri being held Monday March 15. The event will be administering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.
Appointments are at 15-minute intervals, and there are dozens of slots available throughout the day. Those who get their shot will be scheduled for their second dose immediately after. The vaccination site is at 616 Burkarth Road.
To sign up, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.