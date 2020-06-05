SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly two dozen airmen returned to Scott Air Force Base Friday after spending about a month working on the front lines of COVID-19.
News 4 was there as six of the 22 airmen came off the plane today.
“They learned what it really meant to serve the nation at a time of crisis,” CMSGT Wayne Cantwell said.
Senior Airman Karrie Leanado was one of the final six deployed from the Metro East to New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.
“It was a great learning experience and I was just glad to have this opportunity,” Leanado said.
Cantwell said airmen helped with triage and worked on ventilators.
“I felt like I was helping New York City, who was hit pretty hard. So being in the hospital and helping the patients who obviously could not do anything for themselves was a great honor,” said TSGT Monica Hanson.
Most of the patients they worked with were on ventilators.
“It is one thing to be in a hospital where a few patients are ill, but to walk into an environment where the majority of them are was kind of sad,” Hanson added.
The service-members were trained and ready but admit the deployment did take a toll on them.
“When we are in our breakrooms, we try to laugh. We try to make jokes and keep things light,” Leanado said. “When we are in the ICU rooms, we are there to work and do our jobs.”
